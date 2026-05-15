Hindustan Copper Q4 Profit Jumps 133% To ₹444 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹1,156 Crore

Hindustan Copper reported a 133 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 444 crore. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Copper Limited reported a 133 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 444.06 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by a sharp increase in revenue and improved operational performance.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1,156.08 crore during the March quarter from Rs 731.40 crore a year earlier. Compared sequentially, profit rose from Rs 156.31 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased from Rs 687.34 crore, reflecting a strong close to the financial year.

The state-run copper miner posted total income of Rs 1,188.76 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 705.31 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 777.28 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 596.55 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 397.04 crore in Q3 and Rs 518.75 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax nearly tripled sequentially to Rs 592.21 crore from Rs 212.52 crore and more than doubled from Rs 258.53 crore a year ago.

Sequential growth was supported by higher operating income and better realizations. The company’s earnings per share rose to Rs 4.59 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1.62 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1.97 in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full FY26 period, consolidated net profit increased to Rs 920.67 crore from Rs 468.53 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations grew to Rs 3,077.92 crore from Rs 2,070.96 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.86 per equity share of face value Rs 5 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company said it continues to operate as a single business segment focused on mining and processing copper ore into metal-in-concentrate.

The auditor’s report highlighted certain governance-related observations, including the absence of independent directors and a woman director during parts of the reporting period, though the audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements remained unmodified.

Hindustan Copper’s FY26 performance reflected stronger operational momentum amid rising revenue and profitability, with quarterly earnings showing steady acceleration through the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.