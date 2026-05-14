HCC FY26 Profit Jumps 142% To ₹206 Crore Despite Weak Q4 Performance, Debt Falls 38%

Hindustan Construction Company reported a 142 percent rise in FY26 standalone net profit to Rs 205.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) reported a sharp 142 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 205.8 crore for FY26, aided by deleveraging efforts and improved operational discipline, even as fourth-quarter earnings weakened significantly.

The company posted standalone net profit of Rs 44.6 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 85.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 228.4 crore in Q4 FY25, while quarterly revenue stood at Rs 988.7 crore.

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The infrastructure company reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 988.7 crore for the March quarter, compared with Rs 921.8 crore in the December quarter and Rs 1,330.2 crore a year ago.

Total income for Q4 FY26 came in at Rs 1,016.8 crore, while total expenses stood at Rs 909 crore. Profit before tax declined to Rs 72.2 crore from Rs 316.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, HCC’s revenue improved 7.3 percent, but profitability moderated due to lower margins and exceptional adjustments. EBITDA margin declined to 18.2 percent in Q4 FY26 from 31 percent in Q4 FY25, according to the company’s press release.

The quarter also included an exceptional loss of Rs 35.6 crore linked to impairment in investment in HRL Thane Real Estate Ltd following a revised land valuation agreement.

For the full financial year, HCC reduced debt sharply to Rs 1,995 crore as of March 31, 2026 from Rs 3,197 crore a year earlier, reflecting capital infusion, arbitration realisations and internal accruals.

The company also completed a Rs 1,000 crore rights issue during the year, which was oversubscribed two times.

Consolidated revenue for FY26 stood at Rs 3,969.6 crore compared with Rs 5,603.4 crore in FY25, while consolidated net profit rose to Rs 165.5 crore from Rs 112.6 crore. HCC’s order book stood at Rs 12,971 crore at the end of FY26.

During the year, the company executed major infrastructure projects including Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai Coastal Road and the Anji Khad Railway Bridge.

HCC said bids worth around Rs 25,760 crore remain under evaluation, while bid submissions worth nearly Rs 43,800 crore are planned during Q1 and Q2 FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.