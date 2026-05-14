HUDCO Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹1,981 Crore On Deferred Tax Reversal, Revenue Rises 25%

HUDCO reported a 172 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 1,981 crore. |

Mumbai: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) reported a sharp rise in standalone net profit for Q4 FY26, with profit after tax surging 172 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,981.3 crore from Rs 727.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25 percent to Rs 3,562.9 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 2,845 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 3,431.2 crore in Q3 FY26, while quarterly profit jumped from Rs 713 crore, reflecting a strong finish to the fiscal year.

HUDCO’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 3,625.1 crore against Rs 2,854.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax, however, declined to Rs 621 crore from Rs 1,020.3 crore a year ago due to higher finance costs and fair-value losses.

Finance costs rose to Rs 2,413.3 crore from Rs 1,859.3 crore, while net loss on fair-value changes stood at Rs 466.4 crore during the quarter.

The sharp rise in net profit was primarily driven by a deferred tax credit adjustment. Deferred tax expense showed a credit of Rs 1,530.3 crore in Q4 FY26 against a charge of Rs 102.3 crore a year earlier.

The company said it reversed deferred tax liability linked to special reserves maintained under Section 36(1)(viii) of the Income Tax Act after board-approved assessment.

Sequentially, HUDCO’s Q4 net profit rose nearly 178 percent from Rs 713 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income grew 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter. Earnings per share increased to Rs 9.90 from Rs 3.56 in the preceding quarter and Rs 3.64 a year ago. Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,007.3 crore.

For the full FY26 period, HUDCO reported revenue from operations of Rs 13,150.4 crore compared with Rs 10,311.3 crore in FY25, while annual net profit rose 49 percent to Rs 4,034.4 crore from Rs 2,709.1 crore.

Net worth increased to Rs 21,977.2 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 17,969.8 crore a year earlier.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for FY26, in addition to four interim dividends already declared during the year. The company also raised Rs 1,422 crore through perpetual non-convertible debt securities during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.