Shree Cement Reports 24% Revenue Growth In Q2 FY27 To ₹5,897 Crore, But Profit Dips 15% To ₹263 Crore

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Mumbai: Shree Cement reported a 24% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations, reaching ₹5,897 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This is up from ₹4,761 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Profit and EBITDA

Consolidated profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹263 crore, a decrease of 15.16% compared to ₹310 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Consolidated operating profit (EBITDA) rose 4% year-on-year to ₹1,016 crore from ₹974 crore.

Operational Highlights

Total domestic sale volume of cement and clinker grew 18% year-on-year to 9.31 million tonnes. Consolidated volumes increased 14% year-on-year to 10.52 million tonnes.

Capacity Expansion

In September 2026, Union Cement Company, a subsidiary in the UAE, commissioned a new cement mill with a capacity of 3.0 million tonnes per annum. This increased its total cement production capacity to 7.0 million tonnes per annum.

Read Also Shree Cement Q4 Profit Falls 8%, Margins Shrink On Cost Pressures

RMC Business Growth

The Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) business saw its volumes increase by 153% year-on-year to 2.73 lakh cubic metres. RMC revenue grew by 182% year-on-year to ₹129 crore. The RMC commercial network expanded to 28 plants.

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