Rallis India Q2 FY27 Net Profit Declines To ₹85 Crore Amid Challenging Environment; H1 PAT Rises 6%

Rallis India |

Mumbai: Rallis India Limited announced on October 22, 2026, that its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, fell by 16.66 per cent to ₹85 crore, compared to ₹102 crore in the same period last year. Quarterly revenue stood at ₹858 crore, a marginal decrease from ₹861 crore in Q2 FY26.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended September 2026, Rallis India reported revenue of ₹1,880 crore, an increase from ₹1,818 crore in H1 FY26. Half-year net profit rose by 6.59 per cent to ₹210 crore, up from ₹197 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹126 crore, down from ₹154 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter was 14.7 per cent, while the PAT margin was 9.9 per cent. For the half-year, EBITDA stood at ₹311 crore, compared to ₹304 crore in the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 16.5 per cent and a PAT margin of 11.2 per cent.

Crop Care Business

The Crop Care business recorded a topline growth of 4 per cent in Q2 FY27. This was driven primarily by a 17 per cent growth in the B2B segment, along with a 16 per cent growth in herbicides within domestic formulations. The Soil & Plant Health business registered a 22 per cent growth, mainly due to price increases.

New Product Launches

During the quarter, Rallis India launched four new products in the Crop Care category: Silentra (Insecticide), Marcellus (Fungicide), Blitox Super (Fungicide), and Trynage (Herbicide). These products are designed to address critical crop-pest segments.

Seeds Business

The Seeds business experienced a decline during the quarter. This was attributed to higher returns from the Kharif season.

Management Commentary

Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of Rallis India, said the company navigated a disruptive business environment during Q2 FY27. Shukla noted that weather-related disruptions and delayed sowing continued to impact market demand.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.