Nuvoco Vistas Reports 78% PAT Growth In Q2 FY27, Commissions New Grinding Unit In Surat

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Mumbai: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a profit after tax of ₹65 crore, a 78% increase year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27) increased by 13.5% year-on-year to ₹2,790 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) also grew by 11% year-on-year, reaching ₹411 crore.

Operational Highlights

The company achieved a cement sales volume of 4.7 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q2 FY27, marking a 9% year-on-year growth. Nuvoco Vistas also commissioned a 2 MMTPA grinding unit at its Limla Cement Plant in Surat during the quarter.

Strategic Growth

Nuvoco Vistas entered the cement business in 2014 with a 2.3 MMTPA plant. The company plans to expand its total cement capacity to 35 MMTPA by financial year 2028.

Sustainability Initiatives

Nuvoco Vistas partnered with CleanMax for a 46.4 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project in Rajasthan. This project is expected to generate approximately 100 million units of renewable electricity annually.

Management Commentary

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, stated that Q2 FY27 reflected execution in a challenging operating environment. He noted strong year-on-year growth in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT despite various disruptions and elevated input costs.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.