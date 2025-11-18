 Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW Cement & Alpha Alternatives Holdings
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW Cement & Alpha Alternatives Holdings

Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW Cement & Alpha Alternatives Holdings

Algebra Endeavour is engaged in the business of providing advisory services and investment activities. Confirming the development, JSW Cement also said it has "a Securities Purchase Agreement amongst Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Purchaser), JSW Cement Limited (the Company - Seller 1 therein) and Alpha Alternatives Holdings (Seller 2) for the transfer of 100 per cent of the securities of Algebra."

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, the cement business of Nirma Group, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Gujarat-based Vadraj Energy in a Rs 200-crore deal from JSW Cement Ltd and Alpha Alternatives Holdings.It has "executed Securities Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent of securities of Algebra Endeavour Private Ltd (the holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat)," said Nuvoco Vistas, the country's fifth largest cement market in a regulatory update.

Vadraj Energy (Gujarat), a wholly owned subsidiary of Algebra, has power plants at Kutch and Surat, and the said facilities will be utilised by the company for Nuvoco Vistas' captive power consumption, it said.The deal with full "cash consideration" is expected to be "closed within 10 days from the date of completion of all the condition precedents entailed in the SPA," it said.

Algebra Endeavour is engaged in the business of providing advisory services and investment activities.Confirming the development, JSW Cement also said it has "a Securities Purchase Agreement amongst Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Purchaser), JSW Cement Limited (the Company - Seller 1 therein) and Alpha Alternatives Holdings (Seller 2) for the transfer of 100 per cent of the securities of Algebra respectively held by the sellers to the Purchaser." Nuvoco is India's fifth-largest cement group by capacity, reaching 35 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) and is the leading player in East India.

Earlier this year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved Nuvoco Vistas's bid for Vadraj Cement, which includes an upfront payment of Rs 1,800 crore.Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation were at Rs 364.15 in the morning trade, down 0.86 per cent from the previous close. 

FPJ Shorts
Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW Cement & Alpha Alternatives Holdings
Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW Cement & Alpha Alternatives Holdings
₹10,000 Ke Liye Bihar Ke Log Apna Vote, Bacchon Ka Bhavishya Nahi Bechenge: Prashant Kishor; Video
₹10,000 Ke Liye Bihar Ke Log Apna Vote, Bacchon Ka Bhavishya Nahi Bechenge: Prashant Kishor; Video
RRB JE 2025: Vacancy Count Revised To 2,588; Application Deadline Extended To December 10
RRB JE 2025: Vacancy Count Revised To 2,588; Application Deadline Extended To December 10
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW...

Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW...

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From December 25

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From December 25

Why Income Tax Refunds Are Delayed In 2025? CBDT Says Most Pending Payouts Will Be Cleared By...

Why Income Tax Refunds Are Delayed In 2025? CBDT Says Most Pending Payouts Will Be Cleared By...

'The Missing $533 Million From Byju’s Alpha Was Round-Tripped Right Back To Raveendran & His...

'The Missing $533 Million From Byju’s Alpha Was Round-Tripped Right Back To Raveendran & His...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Fourth Round Of Pre-Budget Consultations With Key...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Fourth Round Of Pre-Budget Consultations With Key...