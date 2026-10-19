UltraTech Cement Reports 21.3% Profit Rise To ₹1,501 Crore In Q2 FY27

UltraTech Cement |

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,501 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 21.3 per cent increase compared with the Rs 1,238 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated net sales for Q2 FY27 rose by 18.9 per cent to Rs 23,024 crore, up from Rs 19,371 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 23,405.96 crore, compared with Rs 19,781.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Expenses and Operating Profit

Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 21,338.88 crore from Rs 18,119.56 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) saw a 17.3 per cent increase, reaching Rs 3,832 crore from Rs 3,268 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at Rs 50.78, up from Rs 41.87 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS also increased to Rs 50.75 from Rs 41.84 in Q2 FY26.

Operational Highlights

Domestic grey cement sales volumes increased by 13.8 per cent to 35.94 million tonnes in Q2 FY27, compared with 31.58 million tonnes in Q2 FY26. Capacity utilisation improved to 71 per cent from 66 per cent in the same period last year, the company stated.

Capacity Expansion

During the quarter, UltraTech commissioned 3.6 mtpa of greenfield integrated capacity at Petnikota, Andhra Pradesh, and added 1.0 mtpa through debottlenecking at its existing cement plants. As of 30 September 2026, the company’s consolidated domestic grey cement capacity reached 204.7 mtpa.

New Business and Sustainability

UltraTech launched Ultravolt, a wires and cables business, and added 117 mw of renewable energy and 10 mw of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity. The company's green power, including WHRS and renewable energy, accounted for 48 per cent of its power mix for the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.