 UltraTech Cement Plans ₹5,000 Crore Fund Raise, Board Approves Issue Of Unsecured Debentures
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UltraTech Cement Plans ₹5,000 Crore Fund Raise, Board Approves Issue Of Unsecured Debentures

UltraTech Cement's Finance Committee has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of 5 lakh unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable, rupee-denominated, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
UltraTech Cement Plans ₹5,000 Crore Fund Raise, Board Approves Issue Of Unsecured Debentures
UltraTech Cement's Finance Committee has approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore. |

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement Limited announced on Wednesday that its Finance Committee has approved a proposal to raise funds amounting to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Debenture Details

The company will issue up to 5 lakh fully paid, unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable, rupee-denominated, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures. Each debenture will have a face value of ₹1,00,000.

Fund Raising Method

These debentures will be issued in one or more tranches through a private placement basis. The total aggregate amount for the issuance will be Rs 5,000 crore.

Committee Meeting

The Finance Committee meeting, which approved this proposal, commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 10:50 a.m. on 23 July 2026.

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Compliance Officer

Dhiraj Kapoor, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, signed off on the regulatory filing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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