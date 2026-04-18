UltraTech Cement Commissions Three Units, Crosses 200.1 MTPA Capacity Milestone

UltraTech Cement Limited has crossed 200.1 million tonnes per annum capacity in India after commissioning three grinding units on April 17, 2026. |

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement has marked a major scale milestone, accelerating its growth trajectory while reinforcing its leadership in India’s infrastructure-driven cement market.

Crosses Capacity Milestone

The company has commissioned three new grinding units, taking its domestic cement manufacturing capacity to 200.1 MTPA. This expansion, achieved on April 17, 2026, adds 8.7 MTPA and positions UltraTech as the largest cement company globally outside China. Its consolidated capacity now stands at 205.5 MTPA, including 5.4 MTPA from overseas operations.

Strategic Expansion Locations

The new units are located in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Patratu in Jharkhand, and Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. These locations strengthen supply across key demand centers, including North India’s construction corridor, Jharkhand’s industrial belt, and the rapidly growing coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. The move reflects a targeted approach to meet regional infrastructure and housing demand efficiently.

Growth Driven By Execution

The company’s expansion pace highlights a sharp acceleration in capacity building. While it took 36 years to reach 100 MTPA in 2019, the next 100 MTPA has been achieved in less than seven years. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla indicated that this milestone reflects India’s growing infrastructure ambitions and UltraTech’s ability to execute at scale, aligning manufacturing growth with national development priorities.

Infrastructure Demand Support

UltraTech’s cement plays a key role in large-scale infrastructure projects, contributing to housing, highways, metro rail, and landmark developments such as the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Coastal Road, and high-speed rail corridors. Managing Director K C Jhanwar emphasized that the company’s nationwide footprint, built through organic expansion and acquisitions, enables it to serve even remote markets effectively.

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Looking ahead, UltraTech is progressing toward 240 MTPA capacity through ongoing projects backed by over Rs 16,000 crore investment. Alongside scale, the company is focusing on reducing carbon emissions, increasing alternative fuel usage, and promoting sustainable construction practices, positioning sustainability as a core pillar of long-term growth.

UltraTech’s latest milestone underscores its rapid scale-up and strategic alignment with India’s infrastructure growth, while maintaining a dual focus on expansion and sustainability.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and attached press release. It does not include external sources or independent verification.