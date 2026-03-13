UltraTech Cement Discloses GST Order Involving ₹1.08 Crore Tax Demand For FY20 ITC Issue

UltraTech Cement Limited has received an order from the Assistant Commissioner of State Goods and Services Tax, Maharashtra, confirming a tax demand of Rupees 1,08,54,131. |

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement Limited has informed stock exchanges about a tax order issued by the Maharashtra GST authority concerning input tax credit claimed in a previous financial year.

UltraTech Cement said it received an Order in Original from the Assistant Commissioner of State Goods and Services Tax, Maharashtra. The order confirms a tax demand of Rs 1,08,54,131 against the company. In addition to the tax demand, the authority has also imposed interest of Rs 1,17,22,460 and a penalty amounting to Rs 1,08,54,131 under the same order.

The tax order relates to an alleged issue involving an ineligible input tax credit claimed by the company. According to the disclosure, the matter pertains to blocked credits associated with the financial year 2019–20. The GST authority concluded that certain credits claimed during the period were not eligible, leading to the confirmed demand along with associated interest and penalties.

UltraTech Cement stated that it received the communication from the GST authority on March 12, 2026. The disclosure was made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. The filing included details of the authority involved, the nature of the order, the financial implications, and the timeline associated with the case.

The company said it intends to contest the demand raised by the GST authority through appropriate legal channels. According to the filing, UltraTech Cement does not expect the order to have any material financial impact on its operations. The disclosure was made to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited as part of regulatory compliance requirements.

