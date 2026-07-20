UltraTech Cement Q1 Profit Rises 17%, Revenue Up 16% To ₹24,648 Crore

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,599.28 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, marking a 17.04 per cent increase compared to ₹2,220.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Growth

The cement major’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, stood at ₹24,648.20 crore. This is a 15.85 per cent rise from ₹21,275.45 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter reached ₹24,778.47 crore, up from ₹21,455.68 crore year-on-year. Total expenses for UltraTech Cement increased to ₹21,286.19 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹18,405.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, increased to ₹88.36. This is an increase from ₹75.67 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Acquisition Impact

UltraTech Cement noted that the figures for the three months ended 30 June 2026, are not directly comparable to the corresponding previous period. This is due to the acquisition of Birla White WallCare Private Limited, which became a wholly owned subsidiary effective 29 May 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.