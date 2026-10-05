UltraTech Cement Exceeds 2 GW Green Energy Capacity, Adds 116.55 MW Wind And 10 MW Waste Heat Recovery

UltraTech Cement |

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement Limited announced on 5 October 2026 that its cumulative installed green energy capacity has reached 2,024 MW, marking it as the first cement company in India to commission over 2 GW of green energy for captive use.

New Commissions

The company commissioned 116.55 MW of wind capacity at its Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid project in Barmer, Rajasthan. Additionally, it commissioned 10 MW of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity at Sarlanagar Cement Works in Karnataka.

Energy Mix and Utilisation

UltraTech's green energy capacity of 2,024 MW includes 1,580 MW from renewable energy sources and 444 MW from WHRS. These sources collectively meet approximately 48% of the company's current power requirements.

Operational Performance

For FY27, nearly one-third of UltraTech's 76 manufacturing units in India have maintained green energy utilisation above 50% of their electricity needs. Five of these units have exceeded 95% utilisation.

Management Commentary

K C Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement Limited, stated that crossing the 2 GW green energy milestone results from a consistent strategy over the past decade. He added that meeting nearly half of their power needs through green energy reduces exposure to fossil fuel supply constraints and power price volatility.

Future Plans

UltraTech aims to increase the share of green energy in its total power mix to 85% by 2030. As a member of RE100, the company has committed to meeting 100% of its electricity requirement through renewable sources by 2050.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.