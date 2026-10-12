Nuvoco Vistas Capacity To Reach 35 MMTPA By FY28, Reports ₹11,362 Crore Total Income In FY26

Nuvoco Vistas |

Mumbai: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. on October 12, 2026, disclosed plans to expand its cement capacity to 35 MMTPA by the financial year 2027-28. This represents a 15x growth over the past decade, according to an exchange filing.

Financial Performance

For the financial year 2025-26, Nuvoco Vistas reported a total income of ₹11,362 crore.

Current Operations

The company currently operates with 27 MMTPA of cement capacity across 14 manufacturing units, including facilities in Kutch and Sachana, Gujarat, which are nearing completion. Additionally, Nuvoco Vistas operates 58 ready-mix concrete plants across India.

Historical Milestones

Nuvoco's journey began in 2014 with a greenfield cement plant at Nimbol, Rajasthan, having a capacity of 2 MMTPA. In October 2016, the company acquired Lafarge India, expanding its scale and establishing the foundation for the current organisation.

Recent Acquisitions

In 2020, Nuvoco acquired Emami Cement, now known as NU Vista Limited. More recently, in April 2025, Vadraj Cement was added to its portfolio, enhancing its presence in western India.

Chairman's Statement

Hiren Patel, Chairman of Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., stated that the company’s decade of growth, celebrated as 'Dus Saal Bemisaal', reflects courageous decisions and the collective strength of its people. Patel added that Nuvoco aims to build an innovative, sustainable, and high-performing organisation in the coming decade.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.