CleanMax Shares Surge After 900 MW Renewable Energy Partnership With Meta

Shares of CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd soared about 15% on Wednesday to hit a fresh record high after the renewable energy specialist unveiled a significant partnership with Meta Platforms to develop nearly 900 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity in India.

The stock opened at Rs 1,330 apiece, higher by 7.7 percent compared to the previous close of Rs 1,234 apiece. It further surged to Rs 1,415 apiece, which was 14.6 percent higher.

The surge reflects strong investor confidence in CleanMax’s growth prospects amid accelerating demand for clean power to support data centres and artificial intelligence‑related infrastructure.

Under the agreement, CleanMax and Meta will jointly support the development of 837 MW of new solar and wind projects in the states of Rajasthan and Karnataka, which, when combined with previously announced initiatives, take the total capacity tied to the partnership to more than 900 MW.

Meta has committed to purchasing 100% of the environmental attributes generated by the new facilities, helping the technology giant advance its goal of matching its electricity consumption with 100% renewable energy and reducing value chain emissions in India.

CleanMax will be responsible for developing and operating the new renewable energy projects, leveraging its extensive experience in large‑scale solar and wind installations.

The company’s strong portfolio already spans several gigawatts of contracted renewable energy capacity.

Analysts say the deal is significant not only for CleanMax’s financial outlook but also because it aligns with a broader trend of mega tech companies signing long‑term renewable energy agreements to power their data centres and carbon reduction commitments.

Market participants welcomed the agreement as a validation of CleanMax’s strategy of partnering with global corporations seeking decarbonisation solutions.

Meta’s involvement brings a stable, long‑term customer to its renewable energy portfolio, adding visibility to future revenue streams.

CleanMax’s position in the rapidly expanding commercial and industrial renewable energy segment positions it well to benefit from rising corporate demand for green power, especially from digital infrastructure and technology sectors.

CleanMax, which has over a decade of experience in renewable energy development, said the collaboration underscores the critical role of clean energy in powering future digital and AI‑driven infrastructure across India.