Marathon Nextgen Realty Reports ₹45 Crore PAT In Q2 FY27, Pre-sales Jump 79% On Residential Demand

Marathon Nextgen Realty | Representational Image

Mumbai: Marathon Nextgen Realty announced its financial results on 22 October 2026, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹45 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, which ended 30 September 2026. The company's total revenues for the quarter were ₹145 crore.

Financial Highlights

EBITDA for the quarter was ₹61 crore. Consolidated profit after tax for the half year ended 30 September 2026 was ₹98 crore, with total revenues at ₹362 crore.

Operational Performance

The company recorded pre-sales of ₹154 crore for the quarter, driven by its residential business, with collections reaching ₹127 crore. Residential pre-sales grew 70% quarter-on-quarter, with affordable and mid-income segments increasing 155%.

Real Estate Development

Marathon Nextgen Realty added two redevelopment projects in Versova and Sewri, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹900 crore. Construction activities are progressing across Monte South, Nexzone, NeoHomes and Marathon Millennium, the company said.

Management Commentary

Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Marathon NextGen Realty, said the company reported healthy growth in Q2 FY27. He noted the company has a net debt-free balance sheet and a diversified portfolio.

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Commercial Property

In commercial real estate, Marathon Futurex in Lower Parel saw a financial services group expand its presence by approximately 45,000 sq ft. The company's commercial portfolio also includes Marathon Millennium in Mulund.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.