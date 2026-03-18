Mumbai Real Estate News: Versova Property Market Set For Boom As ₹18,120 Crore Sea Link And Redevelopment Drive Demand Surge

Versova real estate sees sharp price rise and demand surge as sea link project and redevelopment reshape the micro-market | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 17: Versova’s skyline is poised for a dramatic transformation as infrastructure upgrades—most notably the under-construction Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL)—once ready, will begin to reshape the coastal micro-market into one of the city’s most sought-after residential destinations.

Infrastructure push drives real estate momentum

Once known for its laid-back beach culture, Versova in Andheri West is now witnessing a steady churn of redevelopment projects, with older buildings making way for premium towers. The shift is being driven by a combination of infrastructure push, rising end-user demand, and increasing investor confidence, as reflected in transaction trends and price movement.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director – Corporate Affairs, Ajmera Group, notes that the shift in buyer preference is evident. “Homebuyers today are far more location-conscious; they want seamless connectivity, access to social infrastructure, and a sense of community. Versova delivers on all three counts,” he observed.

Demand and supply trends show strong growth

Data from CRE Matrix underscores this structural shift. Residential absorption in Versova has seen a sharp uptick over the past few years. Annual primary sales rose from just 12 units in 2020—amid the pandemic slump—to 106 units in 2024, and further surged to 157 units in 2025. In contrast, pre-pandemic years such as 2017 and 2018 recorded 58 and 30 units, respectively, highlighting the scale of the recent demand revival.

The supply pipeline is also expanding, albeit unevenly due to redevelopment cycles. While no units were delivered in 2024, completions are expected to peak at 266 units in 2025 and 165 units in 2026, followed by a steady flow through the end of the decade, indicating sustained construction activity tied to redevelopment-led inventory.

Sharp rise in property prices

What stands out more sharply is the price trajectory. Average capital values, which dipped to Rs 24,458 per sq ft in 2019, have climbed consistently in recent years. By 2024, prices had jumped to Rs 40,831 per sq ft, rising further to Rs 49,458 in 2025 and touching Rs 55,727 per sq ft in early 2026—reflecting strong appreciation aligned with infrastructure momentum.

Ashka Pandit, Director, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, said, “We have seen steady appreciation in property values, with premium sea-facing developments commanding higher values. As accessibility improves, we expect stronger buyer interest.” She added that improved connectivity could “accelerate redevelopment of older buildings, paving the way for more thoughtfully designed luxury homes.”

Sea link expected to unlock further value

Real estate analysts attribute this surge not only to redevelopment-driven supply but also to the anticipated impact of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link, which is expected to significantly cut travel time between the western suburbs and South Mumbai. The project is likely to unlock further value in sea-facing and premium inventory, while also elevating Versova’s position among Mumbai’s coastal residential hubs.

Echoing this sentiment, Ram Raheja, Managing Director, S Raheja, said, “Versova is entering a new phase in its evolution, with renewed interest driven by improving infrastructure and demand for lifestyle-led micro-markets.” He noted that rising prices reflect “growing confidence in the area’s long-term potential.”

Raheja also indicated the group’s expansion plans in the locality, stating, “We are entering Versova with two redevelopment projects, including Skylight in Lokhandwala and another society redevelopment, leveraging our experience in reimagining older buildings.”

Rental demand and location advantage

Beyond infrastructure, the locality continues to benefit from a strong tenant ecosystem comprising media professionals, expatriates, and high-income households. Rental yields in the range of 3–4% remain relatively attractive for a premium micro-market, reinforcing investor interest.

The neighbourhood’s appeal also lies in its proximity to key commercial and lifestyle nodes such as Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, and the Andheri-Kurla belt, while still retaining its distinct character.

With limited land availability and redevelopment acting as the primary mode of new supply, Versova remains a constrained market. This supply tightness, coupled with rising demand and upcoming infrastructure triggers, is expected to keep prices firm and drive further appreciation in the coming years, as per real estate experts.

About VBSL

Main Link (Bandra to Versova) – 9.80 km (4+4 lane)

Four connectors:

. Bandra Connector

. Carter Road Connector

. Juhu Koliwada Connector

. Nana Nani Park

Project cost: Rs 18,120.96 Cr

Project benefits

•Traffic congestion reduction on Western Express Highway (WEH). Also to serve as an alternate to WEH for commuters staying in distant suburbs, providing signal-free movement. Project implemented by MSRDC.

Also Watch:

CRE Matrix data on Versova

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