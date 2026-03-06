Mumbai Real Estate News: Preity Zinta Sells Pali Hill Apartment For ₹18.5 Crore In Bandra West

Preity Zinta | Photo by ANI

Mumbai, March 5: Actor Preity Zinta has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill locality for Rs 18.5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Details of the property transaction

The transaction pertains to Flat No. 1101 on the 11th floor of ‘Parishram’, located on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill. The apartment has a built-up area of 197.5 sq m and a carpet area of 164.52 sq m. The property also includes three car parking spaces.

Property records show that the buyers are Priya Rajeev Nagar (also known as Priya Nagar) and Rajeev Yogesh Nagar, both US citizens of Indian origin. The transaction was registered on March 2, 2026, with stamp duty of Rs 1.11 crore paid on the deal.

Flat allotted through redevelopment

According to CRE Matrix, Zinta had owned property in the building for several years. The apartment was not acquired through a conventional purchase but was allotted to her as part of the building’s redevelopment.

Under a redevelopment agreement between the housing society and developer Keystone Realtors, the flat was provided to Zinta as Permanent Alternate Accommodation. The allotment was formalised through an agreement executed on October 23, 2023.

Prime residential location

Located in Bandra West, Pali Hill is among Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods and is home to several high-profile residents from the film industry and business community.

