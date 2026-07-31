Shree Cement Net Profit Drops 17% To ₹531.12 Crore In Q1 FY27

Image: Shree Cement Ltd (Representative)

Mumbai: Shree Cement Ltd on Wednesday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, with net profit after tax decreasing by 17.5% year-on-year. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹531.12 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with ₹643.66 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 increased to ₹6,233.13 crore, up 17.9% from ₹5,280.88 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹6,444.84 crore, a 16.8% rise from ₹5,516.11 crore in the year-ago period.

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Expenses and EBITDA

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 amounted to ₹5,703.75 crore, an increase of 22.7% from ₹4,647.62 crore in Q1 FY26. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased slightly by 5.3% to ₹1,483.91 crore, compared with ₹1,567.83 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit Before Tax and EPS

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was ₹741.09 crore, down 14.8% from ₹868.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹146.67, a decline from ₹178.12 reported in Q1 FY26.

Quarter-on-Quarter Comparison

Compared with the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, consolidated net profit for Q1 FY27 decreased by 3.1% from ₹527.53 crore. Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 rose by 2.16% from ₹6,101.00 crore in the preceding quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.