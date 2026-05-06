Shree Cement Q4 Profit Falls 8%, Margins Shrink On Cost Pressures |

New Delhi: Shree Cement on Wednesday reported a 8.3 per cent year-on-year drop in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 526 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 574 crore in the corresponding period previous financial year(Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the drop in profit, revenue from operations rose 10.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,101 crore, compared with Rs 5,532 crore a year ago, supported by strong volume growth.

Operational performance, however, remained under pressure during the quarter. EBITDA declined 3 per cent to Rs 1,384 crore from Rs 1,429 crore in the year-ago period, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 22.6 per cent from 25.8 per cent.

Alongside its earnings, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per equity share (face value Rs 10) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. This takes the total dividend for the year to Rs 150 per share, marking a 36 per cent increase over the Rs 110 per share payout in FY25.

On the operational front, Shree Cement reported strong volume growth. Cement sales stood at 10.56 million tonnes in Q4, up 11 per cent year-on-year and 24.5 per cent sequentially.

Total volumes, including clinker, rose 9.4 per cent annually to 10.77 million tonnes and increased 23.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The company also improved its product mix, with premium products contributing 22 per cent of total trade volume compared to 16 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The company continued to expand its ready-mix concrete (RMC) business, ending FY26 with 26 operational plants. It commissioned 10 new commercial RMC plants in March 2026, which are currently under commissioning, and expects the total count to rise to 36 plants at the start of FY27.

During the quarter, Shree Cement also commissioned its integrated project at Kodla, Karnataka, adding 3.65 MTPA clinker capacity and 3.50 MTPA cement capacity.

This has taken its total installed cement production capacity in India to 69.3 MTPA, further strengthening its position as the country’s third-largest cement producer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)