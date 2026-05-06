Boeing Forecasts Massive Fleet Expansion: India To Require Nearly 3,000 New Aircraft By 2044

Boeing projects major growth in India’s aviation sector with rising demand for new aircraft, pilots, technicians, and expanded domestic connectivity | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 6: India’s aviation sector is poised for a staggering expansion over the next two decades, with American aerospace giant Boeing projecting a requirement for nearly 3,000 new aircraft by 2044.

The aircraft manufacturer also claims that India’s domestic aviation market will see significant expansion, with over 125 new city-pair connections by 2035.

The findings, detailed in Boeing’s latest Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), highlighted India's position as the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

The data was presented by Boeing’s Managing Director for Commercial Marketing in Eurasia and the Indian subcontinent, Ashwin Naidu, during a keynote session at the Airports360 Expo, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai last month.

Domestic air travel expected to surge sharply

Boeing’s data show that domestic travel remains the largest flow in India and South Asia. The domestic traffic in South Asia was close to 200 billion revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), which is expected to increase by 7.7% year-on-year to over 700 billion RPKs.

With strong demand projections, Boeing has forecast that South Asia will need 3,290 new airplanes by 2044, with more than 90% of those aircraft needed by India. As domestic connectivity penetrates deeper into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, demand for single-aisle aircraft is expected to dominate Indian carriers' order books.

Single-aisle aircraft to dominate future fleet

Out of the total estimate, over 2,500 narrow-body (single-aisle) aircraft will form the backbone of the high-frequency domestic and regional routes. This also includes 395 widebody aircraft, reflecting the growing ambitions of Indian carriers to reclaim the long-haul international market and directly compete with Gulf and European hubs.

Notably, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General William Walsh recently stated that India has a remarkably low number of widebody aircraft. Moreover, a small but critical fleet of 20 dedicated cargo planes to support India’s burgeoning e-commerce and high-tech manufacturing sectors is also forecast.

Sector to require over 1.4 lakh aviation professionals

While the demand for aircraft is clear, the report also underscored the need for parallel expansion of human capital and infrastructure. Boeing estimates that to support this 3,000-strong fleet, the region will require 1.41 lakh new aviation professionals, including roughly 45,000 pilots, 45,000 technicians, and 51,000 cabin crew.

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Naidu also stated that Boeing is actively investing in safety, capacity, and efficiency for Indian aviation. The latest investments include a new spares centre in UP’s Khurja and increasing simulator capacity for its B-737 MAX aircraft, along with maintenance training organisation partnerships.

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