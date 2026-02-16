Better Seats, More Flights: Air India Details 2026 Upgrades For London, Toronto, And Melbourne

Air India announced expansion of its international network for the northern summer schedule 2026, centering on the deployment of newly retrofitted and upgraded aircraft across key long-haul routes. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Air India announced expansion of its international network for the northern summer schedule 2026, centering on the deployment of newly retrofitted and upgraded aircraft across key long-haul routes. The move is part of the carrier’s ongoing ‘Vihaan.AI’ transformation strategy to modernise its fleet and enhance passenger experience.

Upgraded Interiors Roll Out on Long-Haul Sectors

The updated schedule, which begins rolling out in February 2026, introduces new cabin products and increased frequencies to several major global destinations, including London, Toronto, and Melbourne. A primary focus of the schedule is the introduction of upgraded interiors on long-haul sectors.

Air India deployed its Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Delhi to Tokyo Haneda route from February 14, featuring a three-class configuration. This update introduced Premium Economy for the first time on the route and added approximately 2,408 seats per month. On the other hand, the Delhi to Melbourne route will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors from July 1. These aircraft will offer a luxury-focused configuration, including eight first class suites, 40 fully flat business class beds, and 280 economy seats, adding nearly 4,000 monthly seats to the sector.

On the Mumbai to London Heathrow route, the current B777-300ER will be replaced by a combination of new B787-9 and retrofitted legacy B787-8 aircraft from July 1. Similarly, the airline will also deploy its retrofitted B787-8 aircraft on the Bengaluru to London Heathrow route from August 1, 2026.

Delhi-Toronto Frequency Increased to 10 Flights Per Week

Air India also announced to boost flight frequencies on several critical corridors to cater to growing travel demand. It will increase frequency from seven to 10 flights per week on Delhi-Toronto route from March 1. It added that by August, more than 50% of its flights to North America will feature new or upgraded cabins.

On the Delhi to Seoul Incheon route, flights will be increased from five to six times weekly from March 29. The recently launched Delhi-Shanghai service will increase from four to five flights per week, adding over 2,000 monthly seats.

Retrofit Program Gains Momentum with 26 Legacy Aircraft

The airline confirmed that its extensive retrofit program is gaining momentum. Air India is currently retrofitting 26 legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft with entirely new cabin interiors, upgraded entertainment systems, and a refreshed livery. The first two of these aircraft are expected to return to service shortly, with the remainder joining the fleet progressively throughout 2026.

Additionally, three new line-fit Boeing 787-9s and two Airbus A350-1000s are scheduled to be inducted into the fleet this year. By the end of 2026, Air India expects nearly 60% of its widebody fleet to feature modernised interiors.