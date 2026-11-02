UPL Reports Flat Q2 Revenue At ₹11,860 Cr, EBITDA Up 5% To ₹2,312 Cr

UPL |

Mumbai: UPL Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of margin and EBITDA growth. The company posted a quarterly revenue of ₹11,860 crore, down 1% year-on-year.

Earnings Performance

EBITDA for the second quarter rose 5% to ₹2,312 crore with a margin expansion of 120 basis points to 19.5%. Operational PATMI stood at ₹422 crore, registering a slight increase compared to the previous year.

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Segment Growth

Advanta recorded a 12% increase in quarterly revenue to ₹1,875 crore, supported by pricing and foreign exchange tailwinds. SUPERFORM delivered a 28% revenue growth to ₹3,579 crore, aided by cost pass-through and strong demand in super specialty chemicals.

Debt And Capital

Total net debt reached ₹28,684 crore at the end of September 2026. The company prepaid a term loan of USD 500 million maturing in December 2026 through a USD 400 million refinancing extended to FY32.

Acquisition Plans

Advanta agreed to acquire a 99.98% stake in Misr Hytech Seed International in Egypt for approximately USD 110 million. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before January 31, 2027, pending regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.