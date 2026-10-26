Complete Work To Ensure Eight-Hour Daytime Power Supply For Agriculture: MSEDCL Director Sachin Talewar | Sourced

Jalna: The work of segregating power lines to ensure a reliable and high-quality eight-hour daytime electricity supply for agricultural pumps must be completed within the stipulated time frame, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Director (Projects) Sachin Talewar directed.

He also instructed officials to intensify efforts to increase electricity bill collection and accelerate the installation of smart meters.

Talewar was speaking at a review meeting held on Saturday at the Jalna Divisional Office. Those present included Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar, Jalna Superintending Engineer Yuvraj Jarg, Infrastructure Planning Superintending Engineer Beena Sawant, and several executive engineers and sub-divisional officers.

During the meeting, Talewar reviewed electricity supply for agricultural pumps, bill collection, smart meter installation, infrastructure development and the progress of various schemes.

He directed officials to complete the necessary work within the stipulated time frame to ensure an uninterrupted eight-hour daytime electricity supply for agricultural pumps.

Instances of some consumers tampering with or manipulating smart meters have come to light in certain areas. Talewar instructed officials to lodge police complaints against those involved in such cases.

He also clarified that action taken in these cases would be reviewed weekly.

Nearly 80% Attendance Recorded At MH-SET In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Meanwhile, in a seperate development, the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) 2026 was conducted peacefully across 23 centres in and around Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, Oct 25, with 7,276 of the 9,156 registered candidates appearing for the examination.

A total of 1,880 candidates remained absent, taking the overall attendance to 79.47%, informed divisional coordinator Mustajeeb Khan.

Savitribai Phule Pune University appointed 23 observers to oversee the examination arrangements. The examination was conducted under their supervision.

The first session was held from 10 am to 11 am, while the second session took place from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, Khan said.