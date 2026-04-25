UPL Commits ₹817 Crore To Boost Stake In Brazil’s Sinova

UPL Limited has announced a further investment of approximately 86.7 million dollars in its associate entity Sinova Inovações Agrícolas S.A., through its subsidiary UPL Brazil. |

Mumbai: UPL is doubling down on its Brazil strategy, increasing its exposure to a key agricultural partner operating in one of the world’s most productive farming belts.

Expands Brazil Exposure

UPL will invest around USD 86.7 million, equivalent to BRL 450 million, into Sinova, signaling a deeper commitment to Brazil’s agribusiness market. The transaction will increase its shareholding from 49.97 percent to 55.81 percent. Despite crossing the majority threshold, Sinova will continue to be treated as an associate entity, as UPL will not assume control under accounting norms.

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Tracks Sinova Performance

Sinova, a major reseller of grains and agricultural inputs, operates extensively in Brazil’s Cerrado region. The company reported audited turnover figures of USD 329 million in December 2025, down from USD 417 million in 2024 and USD 849 million in 2023. Incorporated in February 2001, Sinova has built a strong distribution network, making it a key channel for UPL’s product reach in the region.

Targets Financial Stability

The investment is primarily aimed at addressing Sinova’s working capital needs while also reducing its debt burden. Management views the move as essential to stabilizing operations and sustaining growth momentum in a competitive agricultural market. The company emphasized that Sinova plays a critical role in promoting and reselling UPL’s products, making financial support strategically important.

Reinforces Strategic Alignment

The deal is classified as a related party transaction since Sinova is already linked through UPL’s step-down subsidiary. However, the company clarified that promoters and group entities hold no direct or indirect interest. With no additional regulatory approvals required, UPL expects to complete the transaction on or before May 15, 2026, reinforcing its long-term focus on Latin American markets.

The investment underscores UPL’s strategy to strengthen its distribution backbone in key global markets while supporting partner entities critical to its supply chain and regional growth ambitions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing provided and does not include external reporting, independent verification, or additional sources.