Restaurant Brands Asia Approves 35 Billion Investment In Indonesian Currency

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited has approved an investment of IDR 35 billion in its subsidiary PT Sari Burger Indonesia through subscription to 35,000 redeemable cumulative non-convertible preference shares. |

Mumbai: Restaurant Brands Asia is doubling down on its Indonesia play, channeling fresh capital into its Burger King franchise operations to sustain growth momentum in a competitive quick-service restaurant market.

Approves Capital Infusion

The company’s board committee approved an investment of IDR 35,000,000,000 into PT Sari Burger Indonesia through subscription to 35,000 preference shares, each with a nominal value of IDR 1,000,000. The move will not alter equity shareholding, as the instruments carry no voting rights. Instead, the structure allows capital support without diluting ownership control.

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Details And Scale

PT Sari Burger Indonesia operates 133 outlets as of March 31, 2026, reflecting a sizable presence in the region. The business posted a standalone turnover of IDR 965,168.88 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared to IDR 1,109,225.52 million in FY24 and IDR 1,130,162.09 million in FY23. The steady decline suggests near-term pressures, even as scale remains intact.

Funding Business Needs

Management indicated that the proceeds from the preference share subscription will be used to meet the business requirements of the Indonesian unit. The investment, categorized as a related party transaction, is being executed at arm’s length, with no additional promoter group interest beyond the company’s existing stake in the subsidiary.

Execution Timeline Set

The transaction is expected to be completed within a period of two months and does not require any prior regulatory approvals. The use of cash consideration and a defined timeline signals a straightforward execution path, allowing the company to quickly deploy funds where operational support is needed.

Restaurant Brands Asia’s latest investment highlights its continued commitment to strengthening its international franchise operations. By injecting capital without altering ownership dynamics, the company is aiming to stabilize and potentially scale its Indonesia business in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not incorporate external sources or independent analysis.