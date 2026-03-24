Jindal Stainless Commissions 1.2 MTPA Indonesia Facility, Commits ₹900 Crore Expansion By FY28

Jindal Stainless has commissioned a 1.2 million tonnes per annum stainless steel. |

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless is accelerating its global expansion play, bringing new capacity online ahead of schedule while doubling down on value-added production back home.

Expands Global Capacity

The company has commissioned a 1.2 MTPA stainless steel melt shop in Indonesia through its joint venture, adding to its production footprint faster than planned. This pushes total melting capacity to 4.2 MTPA, including 3 MTPA in India. The move strengthens raw material access while improving global supply flexibility.

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Boosts Downstream Output

Alongside upstream expansion, Jindal Stainless is investing heavily in downstream capabilities. A 1.1 MTPA HRAP line and 0.17 MTPA cold rolling capacity in Jajpur are set for commissioning by Q4FY27 and Q2FY27, respectively. Additionally, INR 900 crore has been earmarked for facilities in Hisar and Kharagpur, expected by Q2FY28, lifting cold rolling capacity from 2.05 MTPA in FY26 to 2.67 MTPA by FY28.

Focuses On Value Addition

Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal indicated that the early commissioning reflects a push toward securing raw materials while expanding value-added offerings. He highlighted the company’s focus on thinner cold-rolled products tailored for high-growth sectors, helping meet evolving market demand and strengthen global competitiveness.

Targets Volume Growth

With simultaneous expansion in melting and downstream operations, the company is positioning for sustained growth. CEO Tarun Khulbe emphasized that capacity enhancements align with India’s strong domestic demand outlook. Jindal Stainless is targeting approximately 3.5 MTPA sales volume by FY29, aiming for a double-digit CAGR over the next three years.

Jindal Stainless’ integrated expansion strategy underscores its ambition to scale efficiently while strengthening its presence across both domestic and global markets, supported by a growing portfolio of value-added stainless steel products.