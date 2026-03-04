JSL Overseas Holding Raises Stake In Jindal Stainless To 16.73% After Market Purchase

JSL Overseas Holding Limited has acquired 6,39,612 equity shares of Jindal Stainless Limited through a market purchase on March 2, 2026. |

Mauritius: JSL Overseas Holding Limited has increased its ownership in Jindal Stainless Limited through a fresh purchase of equity shares from the open market.

The promoter group entity acquired 6,39,612 equity shares of Jindal Stainless Limited through a market purchase. The transaction took place on March 2, 2026, and represents about 0.08 percent of the company’s total shareholding.

Before the acquisition, JSL Overseas Holding Limited held 13,73,12,312 shares in Jindal Stainless Limited. This stake represented 16.66 percent of the total shareholding and voting rights in the company before the market purchase.

After acquiring the additional shares, the company’s holding increased to 13,79,51,924 shares. This raised its shareholding to 16.73 percent of the total voting capital of Jindal Stainless Limited.

The total equity share capital of Jindal Stainless Limited remains unchanged at ₹1,648,839,176 divided into 824,419,588 equity shares of ₹2 each. The acquisition was carried out in the open market and disclosed in accordance with the SEBI Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. The disclosure reflects an increase in the promoter group’s stake in Jindal Stainless following the open market purchase of shares by JSL Overseas Holding Limited.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing by JSL Overseas Holding Limited dated March 3, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.