Premier Energies Acquires 51% Stake In HeliosAnthos Energies For More Than ₹10 Lakh

Hyderabad: Premier Energies has finalized its investment in HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited, moving ahead with plans to establish a joint venture in partnership with BA Prerna Renewables Private Limited.

- Premier Energies Limited acquired 104,550 equity shares in HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited.

Premier Energies confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of equity shares in HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited. The shares were allotted to the company on a preferential basis through private placement. Following the completion of the transaction, HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited has become a subsidiary of Premier Energies.

As part of the transaction, Premier Energies acquired 1,04,550 equity shares in the target company. The total consideration for the acquisition amounts to INR 10,45,500. The investment gives Premier Energies a 51 percent shareholding in the paid-up equity share capital of HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited.

The acquisition forms part of the company’s previously disclosed plan to set up a joint venture with BA Prerna Renewables Private Limited. The investment was made through HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited, which will now operate as a subsidiary of Premier Energies following the completion of the equity share allotment.

Premier Energies stated that the update follows its earlier disclosure dated February 09, 2026, regarding the investment in HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited. The company also noted that it received intimation from the target company confirming completion of the acquisition on March 03, 2026, at 10:27 a.m. IST. The completion of the acquisition formalizes Premier Energies’ controlling stake in HeliosAnthos Energies Private Limited and advances the company’s plans to develop the joint venture structure announced earlier.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing by Premier Energies Limited dated March 03, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.