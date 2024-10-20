 'She Is Right': Shark Tank Judge And US Billionaire Mark Cuban Shores Up Support For Kamala Harris
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'She Is Right': Shark Tank Judge And US Billionaire Mark Cuban Shores Up Support For Kamala Harris

'She Is Right': Shark Tank Judge And US Billionaire Mark Cuban Shores Up Support For Kamala Harris

In his post, while reposting another post talking about a quote from CVS Health's new CEO, the Shark Tank judge said, "Only one candidate has said it’s time to get rid of the biggest PBMs."

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

The United States presidential election is slated to happen on November 5, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris leading to the final showdown.

While Elon Musk has been the big corporate lending hand for Donald Trump, with his recent entry into Donald Trump's MAGA world pouring millions into his campaign, Kamala Harris has also received copious support.

Mark Cuban Supports Harris

Shark Tank Judge and US billionaire, Mark Cuban, known for his activist brand of business, especially in the pharmaceutical world, has reinforced his support for Harris. Like Musk, Cuban is quite active on X and in one of his recent posts, he once again rooted for Harris and underlined her commitment to 'fixing' the pharma industry.

FPJ Shorts
'Coach Was Not Ready For This': Neeraj Chopra Pulls Hilarious 'Give Me My Money' Prank On Klaus Bartonietz; Video
'Coach Was Not Ready For This': Neeraj Chopra Pulls Hilarious 'Give Me My Money' Prank On Klaus Bartonietz; Video
Uttarakhand: Thousands Of Human Skeletons Unearthed In Newly Discovered Cave Near Indo-Nepal Border In Dharchula
Uttarakhand: Thousands Of Human Skeletons Unearthed In Newly Discovered Cave Near Indo-Nepal Border In Dharchula
IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand Beat India By 8 Wickets, End Winless Run On Indian Soil After 36 Years
IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand Beat India By 8 Wickets, End Winless Run On Indian Soil After 36 Years
As Gold Prices Inch Closer To ₹80,000 Mark In Mumbai, How Did Jeweller Stocks React To The Development Last Week? Check Here
As Gold Prices Inch Closer To ₹80,000 Mark In Mumbai, How Did Jeweller Stocks React To The Development Last Week? Check Here

Cuban is the founder of Cost Plus Drugs, Broadcast.com, HDNet Fights, and Truly Indie.

In his post, while reposting another post talking about a quote from CVS Health's new CEO, the Shark Tank judge said, "Only one candidate has said it’s time to get rid of the biggest PBMs."

Read Also
'We, Robot': Elon Musk-Led Tesla Introduces The Much-Awaited Robotaxi & Robovan
article-image

'She Is Right'

Here, PBMS or pharmacy benefit managers, are third-party entities that manage prescription drug benefits. These PBMs deal with health insurers, employers, and other clients. These PBMs act as a channel between insurers and pharma companies. In the United States, Caremark Rx, Express Scripts, and OptumRx are some of the biggest PBMs

Tallking about Harris' take on the same, Cuban further added, "And she is right. This guy (CEO of Caremark or CVS Health) wants to put your local pharmacy out of business"

Another user reacting to the same post said, "Make no mistake, the new CEO of @cvspharmacy wants to control all aspects of your healthcare, wants to delay your access to needed services and prescription drugs, and line the pocket of corporate executives and board members at the expense of the consumer. They want your premiums higher and your access to care lower."

This post was re-posted by Cuban.

Read Also
'Will Give $1 Million Away': Elon Musk To Voters In United States As US Presidential Election Nears
article-image

Mark Cuban At Kamala Harris Rally

Previously, like Musk, Mark Cuban also made an appearance at a Kamala Harris rally, which garnered much attention.

Given his persona, Mark Cuban is seen by many a good equivalent to Musk, who also happens to be from the world of business, and can try and garner vote as a pragmatist.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'She Is Right': Shark Tank Judge And US Billionaire Mark Cuban Shores Up Support For Kamala Harris

'She Is Right': Shark Tank Judge And US Billionaire Mark Cuban Shores Up Support For Kamala Harris

As Gold Prices Inch Closer To ₹80,000 Mark In Mumbai, How Did Jeweller Stocks React To The...

As Gold Prices Inch Closer To ₹80,000 Mark In Mumbai, How Did Jeweller Stocks React To The...

'Will Give $1 Million Away': Elon Musk To Voters In United States As US Presidential Election Nears

'Will Give $1 Million Away': Elon Musk To Voters In United States As US Presidential Election Nears

Market Weekly: Stocks That Moved The Dalal Street In The Week Gone By

Market Weekly: Stocks That Moved The Dalal Street In The Week Gone By

Will Mumbai's Sky High Rent Drive Professionals Out? Report Points Towards A 'Brain Drain'

Will Mumbai's Sky High Rent Drive Professionals Out? Report Points Towards A 'Brain Drain'