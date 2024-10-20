'She Is Right': Shark Tank Judge And US Billionaire Mark Cuban Shores Up Support For Kamala Harris

The United States presidential election is slated to happen on November 5, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris leading to the final showdown.

While Elon Musk has been the big corporate lending hand for Donald Trump, with his recent entry into Donald Trump's MAGA world pouring millions into his campaign, Kamala Harris has also received copious support.

Mark Cuban Supports Harris

Shark Tank Judge and US billionaire, Mark Cuban, known for his activist brand of business, especially in the pharmaceutical world, has reinforced his support for Harris. Like Musk, Cuban is quite active on X and in one of his recent posts, he once again rooted for Harris and underlined her commitment to 'fixing' the pharma industry.

Cuban is the founder of Cost Plus Drugs, Broadcast.com, HDNet Fights, and Truly Indie.

In his post, while reposting another post talking about a quote from CVS Health's new CEO, the Shark Tank judge said, "Only one candidate has said it’s time to get rid of the biggest PBMs."

'She Is Right'

Here, PBMS or pharmacy benefit managers, are third-party entities that manage prescription drug benefits. These PBMs deal with health insurers, employers, and other clients. These PBMs act as a channel between insurers and pharma companies. In the United States, Caremark Rx, Express Scripts, and OptumRx are some of the biggest PBMs

Tallking about Harris' take on the same, Cuban further added, "And she is right. This guy (CEO of Caremark or CVS Health) wants to put your local pharmacy out of business"

Make no mistake, the new CEO of @cvspharmacy wants to control all aspects of your healthcare, wants to delay your access to needed services and prescription drugs, and line the pocket of corporate executives and board members at the expense of the consumer. They want your… https://t.co/vxMUcEUy40 — Brian Gamble (@BSGPharmD) October 19, 2024

Another user reacting to the same post said, "Make no mistake, the new CEO of @cvspharmacy wants to control all aspects of your healthcare, wants to delay your access to needed services and prescription drugs, and line the pocket of corporate executives and board members at the expense of the consumer. They want your premiums higher and your access to care lower."

This post was re-posted by Cuban.

Mark Cuban At Kamala Harris Rally

Watch live as I rally voters in La Crosse, Wisconsin with @MCuban. https://t.co/GrHrdHbOfR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2024

Previously, like Musk, Mark Cuban also made an appearance at a Kamala Harris rally, which garnered much attention.

Given his persona, Mark Cuban is seen by many a good equivalent to Musk, who also happens to be from the world of business, and can try and garner vote as a pragmatist.