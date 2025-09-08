AURIC Smart City Pours ₹71,343 Crore To Set Up Industries In Large-Scale & MSME Segments, Generating 62,405 Jobs

File Image |

New Delhi: AURIC smart city (Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area) in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has created an investment potential of Rs 71,343 crore with the allotment of 323 plots for setting up industries in both the large-scale and MSME segments which are expected to generate 62,405 jobs, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Sunday.

Since the launch of the project by PM Narendra Modi exactly six years ago on September 7, 2019, plots have been allotted to 135 MSMEs, 17 large-scale projects, and 16 non-MSMEs in Shendra Industrial Area (with marquee investors such as South Korea’s Hyosung, which launched its first spandex plant in India here).

Another 49 MSMEs, 27 large-scale projects, and 4 non-MSMEs have been allotted plots in Bidkin Industrial Area, drawing world-class companies across sectors such as automobiles, EVs, polymers and engineering, the statement said. Industrial land in AURIC is almost fully allotted, underscoring investor trust in its infrastructure and policy framework, it added.

Special focus on MSMEs and women entrepreneurs like Vaishali Ajeet Deshpande (Anukul Power Engineers Pvt. Ltd.), Dr Hershali Sandeep Deshmukh (Turbonova Polymer Pvt. Ltd.) and Payal Naikwad (Rayon Illuminations and Energy Solutions Private Limited) are setting examples of inclusive growth. It is also proposed to establish a 20,000 sq. ft. Skill Development Centre at AURIC in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to enhance workforce capabilities and link talent with industry.

The office space rents at AURIC have been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 25 per sq. ft. for MSMEs - a 50 per cent cut effective April 1, 2025. In the Shendra industrial area, investments of Rs 6,096 crore have flowed in, generating 14,455 jobs. Significant investors include Hyosung (South Korea), which set up its first spandex plant in India here. Other notable investors: Perkins (UK), Fuji Silvertech (Japan), Oerlikon Bakiers (Liechtenstein), Siemens (Germany), NLMK (Russia), Kohler (USA), Coatall Films (India), Endurance Complete Solutions (India), Detpak (India), etc.

The Bidkin industrial area has also rapidly emerged as an engine of growth in the Marathwada region. The area has attracted marquee investments worth Rs 76,219 crore, including Ather Energy (EVs), Lubrizol (chemicals), Toyota Kirloskar (automobiles), and JSW Green Mobility, with an employment potential of 35,000+ jobs.

AURIC is an integral part of the DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor), further boosting its connectivity with national and international markets, thus promoting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a central manufacturing and investment hub. The region is supported by multi-modal connectivity, including the Samruddhi Mahamarg, proposed Sambhajinagar–Pune Greenfield Expressway,

Jalna Dry Port, and proximity to Aurangabad Airport and major rail links. These connectivity initiatives, aligned with PM GatiShakti, enhance logistics efficiency and make AURIC a competitive investment hub. National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) CEO & MD, Rajat Kumar Saini, said: "The journey of AURIC reflects the larger vision of NICDC Smart Cities - to create future-ready hubs of manufacturing, sustainability, and inclusive growth. In just six years, AURIC has become a magnet for global and domestic investors, setting benchmarks for how industrial townships can empower MSMEs, create jobs, and transform regions.

As we look ahead, our focus remains to ensure that smart cities like AURIC continue to drive India’s growth story for decades to come." AURIC provides investors with world-class, plug-and-play infrastructure, including wide roads, assured water and power supply, as well as advanced sewage and effluent treatment facilities.

The industrial city is being developed on a sectoral cluster-based model covering automobiles, electric vehicles, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, IT/ITeS, and chemicals, thereby offering a conducive environment for businesses to grow, the statement added.

