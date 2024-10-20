'Will Give $1 Million Away': Elon Musk To Voters In United States As US Presidential Election Nears

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

The United States presidential election is slated to happen on November 5. In some states, voters have already started casting their vote for their preferred candidate through early mail-in voting.

Elon Musk Offers Money To Voters

Meanwhile, the political polarisation in the largest economy of the world is reaching its fever-pitch, as elements working for the candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are making their clear efforts to pull the undecided voters towards their camp.

Amongst these 'elements', Elon Musk has become a major force to reckon in the political developments on the land of Uncle Sam.

Musk, who once voted for Biden, is now what many are calling 'MAGA' associate. MAGA or Make America Great Again, is the campaign slogan of Donald Trump that the former president has used since 2016, when he was first elected, defeating Hillary Clinton.

Gun Rights In Focus

Musk has been actively espousing Trump and rightwing causes, pandering cornerstone Republican Issues, including 'Gun Rights'.

In yet another post on his own platform X, Musk has once again poured into the fight to 'protect' the country's Second Amendment rights.

In the United States, the second amendment of the US constitution gives citizens the right to bear arms.

In his latest post on this hot topic matter, Musk made some major lumpsum promise and said, "Every day, from now through Nov 5, @America PAC will be giving away USD 1M to someone in swing states who signed our petition to support free speech & the right to bear arms!."

Here 'Amercia' is a PAC or Political Action Committee that was founded by Elon Musk himself. This PAC, according to its own statement, claims to be in existence to Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, a Fair Justice System, Free Speech and Self-Protection.

Musk's Message To Swing States

Targeting the so-called 'swing states', Musk further added, "We want to make sure that everyone in swing states hears about this and I suspect this will ensure they do." Musk also added a link to the petition.

In another post from two days ago, Musk had particularly targeted voters in Pennsalyvania. In this post he said,"If you’re a registered Pennsylvania voter, you & whoever referred you will now get USD 100 for signing our petition in support of free speech & right to bear arms."

He further added, "Earn money for supporting something you already believe in! Offer valid until midnight on Monday."