Shanti Gold International Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings With Revenue Jumping 73.45% To ₹745.95 Crore, Net Profit Climbs 13.50% To ₹29.56 Crore As Gold Business Expands

Shanti Gold International |

Mumbai: Shanti Gold International reported strong revenue growth for the second quarter of FY27, with sales rising 73.45 per cent year-on-year to ₹745.95 crore, compared with ₹430.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased 13.50 per cent to ₹29.56 crore during the July-September quarter, against ₹26.04 crore in Q2 FY26. The financial results cover the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue Growth

Shanti Gold International recorded a sharp increase in quarterly revenue, reflecting higher business activity during the reporting period. Revenue from operations reached ₹745.95 crore, marking an increase of ₹315.87 crore from the year-ago quarter. However, profit growth remained relatively modest compared with the sharp expansion in revenue. Net profit increased by ₹3.52 crore year-on-year to ₹29.56 crore.

Half-Year Performance

The company's financial performance remained strong during the first six months of FY27. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹1,462.33 crore, compared with ₹722.85 crore in the corresponding period of FY26. Profit after tax rose 32.52 per cent to ₹80.04 crore, against ₹60.40 crore a year earlier. The half-yearly numbers indicate significant growth in the company's business scale.

Gold Volumes

Shanti Gold International also reported higher gold volumes during the April-September period. Gold volumes increased 41 per cent year-on-year to 1,058 kilograms during the first half of FY27. The increase reflects an expansion in the quantity of gold handled by the company during the reporting period.

Capital Raising

During the September quarter, Shanti Gold International raised ₹99.83 crore through a rights issue. The company issued 46,43,471 equity shares at ₹215 per share. The fundraising added to the company's equity capital during the quarter.

Business Outlook

The Q2 FY27 results highlight strong revenue expansion alongside moderate quarterly profit growth. Higher gold volumes and substantial half-yearly revenue growth remain important indicators of business performance. Investors will continue monitoring profitability, gold volumes and the company's financial performance in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.