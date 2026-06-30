Shanti Gold International Announces ₹100 Crore Rights Issue, Fundraise To Support Growth & Working Capital

Shanti Gold International will raise up to Rs 100 crore through a rights issue| File Image |

Mumbai: Shanti Gold International announced on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, that its Board of Directors approved a plan to raise up to Rs 100 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares. The capital will be raised from eligible equity shareholders.

Fundraising Details

The company plans to issue equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. This rights issue will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws, including SEBI regulations and the Companies Act, 2013.

Issue Terms Pending

Further details regarding the rights issue, such as the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, and timing, will be decided and notified by the Board at a later stage. The terms of payment and other related matters also await finalisation.

Regulatory Approvals

The rights issue is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory and statutory approvals. The company will proceed after securing these clearances.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.