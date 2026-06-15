Advit Jewels IPO Opens June 23, Company Fixes Price Band At ₹130-138 Per Share For ₹165 Crore Issue

Advit Jewels has fixed the price band at Rs 130-138 per share for its Rs 165.15 crore IPO. |

Mumbai: Jaipur-based Advit Jewels has announced the price band for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company has fixed the price band at Rs 130 to Rs 138 per share for its maiden public issue.

The IPO will open for subscription on June 23, 2026, and close on June 25, 2026. Investors will be able to bid for shares within the announced price range during the three-day subscription period.

The company plans to raise Rs 165.15 crore through the public issue at the upper end of the price band.

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Entirely a Fresh Issue

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.19 crore equity shares. There is no Offer for Sale (OFS) component in the issue, which means all the money raised will go directly to the company.

Advit Jewels said the funds will be used to strengthen its business operations and improve its financial position.

How the Company Will Use the Funds?

Out of the total proceeds, Rs 65 crore will be used to meet the company's working capital requirements.

Another Rs 65 crore will be utilised for repayment or reduction of existing debt. Reducing debt can help lower interest costs and improve the company's balance sheet.

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including business expansion and operational needs.

About Advit Jewels

Founded in 2019, Advit Jewels is engaged in the manufacture and sale of handcrafted fine jewellery.

The company specialises in traditional and modern jewellery designs, including Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded jewellery. Its products are sold under the brand name Rambhajo.

Strong Financial Performance

For the nine-month period ended Dec 31, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,238 crore.

During the same period, it posted a net profit of Rs 254.4 crore, reflecting strong business growth and profitability.

Investor Reservation

As per IPO regulations, 50 percent of the issue has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Holani Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. The company's shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.