Shanti Gold Acquires ₹8.83 Crore Stake In Ratnaveer Precision Engineering

Shanti Gold |

Mumbai: Shanti Gold International Ltd on Friday announced an investment of ₹8,83,33,245 (Rupees Eight Crores Eighty-Three Lakhs Thirty-Three Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Five) in Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited.

Deal Details

The company acquired 2,65,000 equity shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering at a weighted average price of ₹333.33 per share. This includes brokerage costs and was completed on September 26, 2026.

Ownership Stake

Following the acquisition, Shanti Gold International holds approximately 0.37% of the paid-up equity share capital of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited. The face value of each acquired share is ₹10.

Target Company Profile

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited, incorporated on February 20, 2002, manufactures and exports stainless steel products. Its shares are listed on both BSE and NSE since September 11, 2023.

Financial Performance

For the financial year 2025-26, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering reported a turnover of ₹1,068.74 crore and a profit after tax of ₹64.31 crore. In FY 2024-25, its turnover was ₹891.88 crore, and in FY 2023-24, it was ₹595.38 crore.

Investment Rationale

Shanti Gold International's investment is part of its broader investment activities. The acquisition was executed through a cash consideration on the secondary market.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.