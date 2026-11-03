Sheela Foam Cushions Its Earnings With Strong Q2 FY27 Performance, Net Profit Reaches ₹46 Crore While Revenue Jumps 19% To ₹1,045 Crore

Sheela Foam Cushions |

Mumbai: Sheela Foam Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its regulatory filing dated November 2.

The Sleepwell and Kurlon mattress maker's consolidated revenue increased 19.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,045 crore from ₹875 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operating EBITDA Remains Flat

Sheela Foam reported operating EBITDA of ₹87 crore during the September quarter, unchanged from the corresponding quarter last year. The company said its operating performance remained stable despite sharp increases in polyol and TDI raw material prices and higher brand investments during the Great Sleepwell Festival. Operating EBITDA excludes a one-time receivable provision relating to A.H. Beard, Australia. The company attributed the increase in PAT partly to lower finance costs and depreciation.

Mattress And Foam Businesses Record Growth

The mattress business recorded 8 per cent year-on-year growth in sales value during Q2 FY27, although volumes declined 3 per cent. The company attributed the volume decline to the shift in the festive season. The foam business reported 26 per cent growth in sales value, while volumes declined 5 per cent as higher raw material costs were passed through in pricing. Sheela Foam also reported strong growth in its Spain and Australia operations.

H1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹109 Crore

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Sheela Foam reported consolidated PAT of ₹109 crore, compared with ₹17 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue increased 22.5 per cent to ₹2,077 crore from ₹1,696 crore. Operating EBITDA rose to ₹200 crore from ₹162 crore, representing an increase of 23.5 per cent based on the reported figures. During the half-year, mattress sales value increased 11 per cent, while the foam business recorded 26 per cent growth. E-commerce sales through the company's brand websites rose 59 per cent year-on-year.

Read Also Sheela Foam Shares Jump Close To 15% After Kurlon Deal

Furlenco Becomes Subsidiary

Sheela Foam announced that Furlenco, operated by House of Kieraya, became its subsidiary effective October 1, 2026. The development expands the company's business portfolio into furniture rentals alongside its mattress and foam operations.

Management Highlights Cost Pressures

Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Gautam said rising raw material prices, demand pressures and the shift in the festive season affected the operating environment. He said the company responded through balanced price increases, advertising investments and consumer offers.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.