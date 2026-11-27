Sensex |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a negative note on Friday, November 27, as rising crude oil prices, fresh US tariff concerns and caution following the recent rally weighed on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex opened at 84,093.24, declining 235.35 points or 0.28%, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 45.25 points or 0.17% to 25,839.25.

Metal Stocks Shine, IT Shares Under Pressure

Despite weakness in benchmark indices, metal stocks attracted strong buying interest, with the Nifty Metal index surging nearly 2%. Consumer durables, cement, realty and healthcare stocks also witnessed buying momentum, registering gains of up to 0.87%.

However, information technology stocks emerged as major laggards, with the Nifty IT index declining nearly 1%.

FII Buying Offers Market Support

Sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and improving domestic fundamentals continue to provide support to Indian equities despite global economic uncertainties.

On Thursday, FIIs extended their buying streak to 12 consecutive trading sessions, purchasing shares worth ₹5,843 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also infused ₹5,630 crore into Indian equities. Analysts believe strong institutional participation could help cushion market volatility and limit significant downside pressure.

Nifty Support And Resistance Levels

Technical analysts highlighted the 25,900–26,000 range as a crucial resistance zone for the Nifty.

A breach below the 25,750 support level could trigger further selling towards 25,300. Conversely, sustaining above 25,850 could strengthen bullish momentum and potentially push the benchmark towards 26,300.

Rising Crude Oil, US Tariffs Fuel Concerns

Brent crude oil prices climbed above $96 per barrel amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over India's imported inflation and broader economic stability. Fresh US tariff proposals have further intensified global trade uncertainties, limiting investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets extended their recovery as renewed buying interest in artificial intelligence-related shares supported regional equities.

Market experts expect Indian equities to enter a consolidation phase as investors balance strong institutional inflows against persistent global macroeconomic challenges.

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