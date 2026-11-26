US Tariff Puzzle |

New Delhi: The impact of proposed US tariffs on Indian exports will largely depend on the outcome of bilateral trade negotiations and the duties imposed on competing economies, industry leaders said. Despite lingering uncertainty, India's engineering exports to the US continue to register robust growth.

Trade Deal Crucial

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods, which could decline to 17% if India and the US successfully conclude a reciprocal trade agreement.

Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), described the proposed tariffs as both a challenge and an opportunity for Indian businesses. Mehta emphasised that India must accelerate trade negotiations to secure favourable tariff rates and strengthen its competitive position in the American market.

Export Competitiveness

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India, highlighted that the difference between tariffs imposed on India and competing economies would ultimately determine export competitiveness. With some rival economies facing duties of around 18-20%, the proposed 17% tariff may offer Indian exporters only a limited competitive advantage.

Chadha added that estimating potential export losses remains premature as negotiations are ongoing, with greater clarity on final tariff structures expected by the end of January.

Engineering Exports Surge

Despite global trade uncertainties, India's engineering exports to the US recorded an impressive 61% growth between April and October, reflecting strong shipment momentum.

The growth highlights the resilience of India's engineering export sector even as businesses navigate evolving US trade policies and tariff-related challenges.

Market Diversification

India is also exploring opportunities to diversify its export markets through free trade agreements and ongoing negotiations with several economies. However, industry representatives stressed that the US remains a strategically important trading partner for India.

A successful India-US trade agreement could provide greater policy certainty, improve export competitiveness and support long-term bilateral trade growth. Exporters are closely monitoring negotiations as the final tariff framework could significantly influence future shipments, pricing strategies and market opportunities.

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