India-Finland Ties |

Mumbai: India and Finland are seeking to strengthen their economic partnership through greater startup collaboration, technology innovation and cross-border investments. Finnish Ambassador to India Mikko Kivikoski has highlighted the growing importance of startup ecosystems in expanding bilateral cooperation.

Startup Ecosystem In Focus

Speaking at the Polar Bear Pitching event at the Finnish Embassy in New Delhi, Kivikoski said Finland was keen to engage more closely with Indian entrepreneurs and emerging technology companies. He emphasised that startup partnerships could become a major driver of India-Finland economic cooperation, creating fresh opportunities for innovation, investment and business expansion.

The ambassador described 2026 as a landmark year for bilateral engagement, marked by high-level diplomatic visits and stronger economic discussions.

Strategic Partnership Gains Momentum

India and Finland elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's visit in March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held discussions with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo during international summits earlier this year.

Kivikoski said the relationship was evolving beyond traditional trade towards investment-led cooperation, technology partnerships and stronger people-to-people connections. Finnish companies are increasingly exploring opportunities in India, while Indian businesses are expanding their presence in Finland.

Bilateral Trade Records Strong Growth

India-Finland bilateral trade in goods and services reached approximately $3.7 billion in 2025-26, registering nearly 25% annual growth. Trade has also increased 38.5% from $2.64 billion in 2021-22, reflecting expanding commercial engagement between the two economies.

Indian Startup Wins Polar Bear Pitching

The third Indian edition of Polar Bear Pitching featured six startups presenting business ideas while standing in ice-cold water, inspired by Finland's winter-swimming tradition. Mumbai-based entrepreneur Yash Goliya of Suryudey Plastic Electronics Pvt Ltd emerged victorious.

He will represent India at the global competition in Oulu, Finland, in February 2027. The international winner will receive €10,000, approximately ₹10.1 lakh, highlighting the event's role in connecting innovative startups with global investors.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!