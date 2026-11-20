Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar addressing mediapersons on Friday. | Vijay Wadettiwar/Facebook

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks asking industry leaders whether they had sufficiently increased employee incomes following corporate tax reductions and other government reforms.

He accused Modi of shifting responsibility on to industrialists and blaming them for the government’s failures, PTI reported.

‘PM Evading Accountability’

“Look, the Prime Minister has shifted his responsibility onto industrialists,” Wadettiwar, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Maharashtra, was quoted by the news agency as saying. “You have waived loans worth ₹16 lakh crore. As the government and the Prime Minister, you had promised to create 2 crore jobs. So, that is your responsibility.”

Wadettiwar said that Modi should have explained the steps he had taken to generate employment. “But by pointing fingers at industrialists and shifting the responsibility onto them, he is trying to evade accountability,” he said.

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The Congress leader said that when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke about job creation in the United States, the Bharatiya Janata Party became “furious” and took offence.

“But today, the Prime Minister himself has acknowledged and admitted the same reality—that our country is lagging behind in generating employment,” Wadettiwar said.

What Did PM Modi Say?

Modi made the remarks while addressing the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He urged businesses to assess how policy benefits had contributed to economic growth.

"I have exempted income up to ₹12 lakh from tax. Did you increase the salaries of your employees? Did you increase the number of employees? No. The attitude remains: Modi ji, you do it, we will see," he added.