Share Market |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets extended their winning momentum on Thursday, November 26, with the Sensex and Nifty ending higher despite volatility. Strong institutional buying, positive Asian market cues and a sharp rally in technology and real estate stocks supported investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 84,328.59, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 65.25 points, or 0.25%, to close at 25,884.50. Benchmark indices pared some intraday gains as investors remained cautious over global trade uncertainties and elevated crude oil prices.

IT, Realty Stocks Lead Rally

Technology and real estate stocks emerged as the biggest market movers. The Nifty Realty index surged 3.52%, while the Nifty IT index rallied over 3%. The Nifty Metal and Pharma indices gained 1.26% and 0.43%, respectively.

However, selling pressure persisted across select sectors. Consumer Durables declined 1%, followed by FMCG at 0.97%, PSU Bank at 0.57% and Auto at 0.49%. Broader markets remained resilient, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.8% and the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.3%.

Institutional Buying Supports Market

Sustained foreign and domestic institutional investments continued to cushion Indian equities against global uncertainties. According to Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth ₹4,479 crore and ₹4,019 crore, respectively, on November 25.

Kasat highlighted that continued foreign capital inflows, softer crude oil prices and greater clarity on trade negotiations would remain crucial for a sustainable market recovery.

Asian Markets Shine, Bullion Rebounds

Positive global cues also supported domestic equities. Taiwan’s benchmark index surged 2.44%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.29% and 1.16%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Brent crude moderated 0.87% to $93.79 per barrel from its opening level. Gold prices climbed 1.27% to ₹1,22,670 per 10 grams, while silver surged 3.41% to ₹1,47,307 per kg.

Investors are expected to closely monitor global tariff developments, institutional investment trends and commodity price movements for further market direction.

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