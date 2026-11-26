Crude oil prices surged on Thursday morning as reports of attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz intensified concerns over global oil supplies.

Brent crude futures climbed 0.73% to $95.30, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.82% to $84.37.

Domestic crude oil contracts also traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). December futures rose 0.85% to ₹7,825 from their previous close of ₹7,759, while January contracts gained 0.70% to ₹7,725 against Wednesday's closing price of ₹7,671.

Houthi Attack On Saudi Refinery Heightens Oil Supply Concerns

Reports indicated that Houthi forces targeted Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery on Wednesday. The facility is the country's largest oil refinery, while Ras Tanura also serves as a major crude export terminal.

Analysts cited by Reuters said the latest attacks could raise the geopolitical risk premium associated with crude oil.

Concerns over energy transportation intensified following reports of further shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Fars news agency, citing an Iranian Army statement, reported that an oil tanker struck a naval mine and caught fire on Wednesday while navigating a restricted zone in the strategic waterway.

US Crude Oil Inventories Rise To 418.9 Million Barrels

Meanwhile, the latest weekly petroleum status report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that commercial crude oil stockpiles increased by 1.1 million barrels during the week ended Nov 20, reaching 418.9 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories expanded by 1.7 million barrels, standing 3% above their five-year average. Distillate stockpiles increased by 0.7 million barrels but remained 6% below their five-year average.

Over the preceding four weeks, total petroleum products supplied in the US averaged 20.8 million barrels per day, registering year-on-year growth of 2.2%.

Average gasoline supplies declined 0.2% to 8.8 million barrels per day, while distillate supplies increased 3.9% to 3.9 million barrels per day.

Jet fuel supplies recorded year-on-year growth of 5.2% during the corresponding four-week period.

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