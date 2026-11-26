Sensex |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets extended their winning momentum on Thursday, November 26, with benchmark indices trading higher in early deals, supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, robust corporate earnings and a sharp rally in information technology (IT) stocks.

At around 9:20 am, the Sensex climbed 388.12 points or 0.46% to 84,326.40, while the Nifty gained 60.75 points or 0.23% to trade at 25,880.

IT Stocks Lead Market Rally

Technology shares emerged as the biggest gainers, with the Nifty IT index surging over 2%. Metal and private banking stocks also attracted buying interest, supporting the upward momentum in benchmark indices. However, media, cement, automobile and oil and gas stocks witnessed selling pressure, reflecting mixed sentiment across sectors.

Foreign Investors Continue Buying Spree

Indian equities continue to attract overseas investments as global investors reassess their exposure to artificial intelligence-related stocks, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan. Foreign institutional investors have pumped approximately $14.15 billion into Indian equities so far in November, helping the rupee strengthen to around 92.21 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, FIIs remained net buyers for the 11th consecutive trading session, purchasing shares worth ₹4,479 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth ₹4,018 crore.

Strong Earnings Support Market Sentiment

Market experts attributed India's growing investment appeal to stronger-than-expected second-quarter corporate earnings and shifting global capital flows. The recovery in profitability among Nifty companies has strengthened investor confidence despite persistent volatility in international equity markets.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded higher following a late-session recovery on Wall Street, although US equities ended Wednesday in negative territory amid continued selling in AI-linked shares.

US Tariff Concerns Remain In Focus

Investors are also monitoring proposed US tariffs targeting several countries, including India. The Indian government reiterated that trade-related concerns should be resolved through ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations.

However, analysts expect limited near-term repercussions for domestic equities, with corporate earnings growth and sustained foreign investments remaining the key drivers of market sentiment.

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