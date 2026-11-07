Dhanteras 2026 Shopping Bonanza In Indore! City Clocks Over ₹1,000 Crore Business, Automobiles Lead With ₹400 Crore, Jewellery Sales Touch ₹250 Crore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhanteras once again emerged as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with markets across the city witnessing heavy footfall and brisk sales from Friday morning till midnight. After auspicious morning purchases, the rush intensified in the afternoon and continued late into the night. Traders estimate that overall business across sectors could cross Rs 1,000 crore.

Gold, silver and utensils remained among buyers' traditional choices. However, automobile showrooms, electronic stores, garment markets and shops selling decorative items also reported strong customer turnout. Property bookings and purchases further boosted festive business, taking estimated total turnover to around Rs 1,070 crore.

The automobile sector emerged as the biggest contributor. According to the Automobile Dealers Association, around 10,000 two-wheelers and 2,000 cars were delivered on Dhanteras. Including commercial vehicles and bookings, the sector's estimated business was around Rs 400 crore.

Indore Sona-Chandi Jawaharat Vyapari Association, aka Indore Sarafa Association, president Anil Raka said, “During the day, there was less rush in the market; however, after 3- 4 pm, a large number of buyers appeared in the market.”

The jewellery market also witnessed substantial activity, with an estimated turnover of Rs 250 crore. “A decline in gold from Rs 1.95L per tola to Rs 1.45L per tola attracted the buyers, and people thronged to shops to buy gold,” Raka added.

After two days of rising rates, silver prices also attracted customers to Sarafa and jewellery showrooms. Despite higher gold prices compared to previous years, buyers continued to make purchases for auspicious occasions. Families preparing for weddings in the coming months also preferred buying jewellery during Dhanteras.

Silver coins, ornaments and decorative idols witnessed particularly strong demand. Jewellers said that many customers were viewing precious metals as long-term investments, expecting them to appreciate in value by the next festive season.

The electronics and appliances segment recorded an estimated business of Rs 100 crore, while ready-made garment sales were around Rs 10 crore. The utensil market generated approximately Rs 5-6 crore, and dry-fruit gift boxes contributed around Rs 5 crore.

Traditional metals also made a comeback in the utensil market. Traders reported increased interest in copper, bronze and brass utensils, alongside stainless steel products and modern dinner and cutlery sets. Overall, the festive rush reflected strong consumer demand across both traditional and modern shopping categories.

Silver idols emerge as a popular choice

Silver coins were accompanied by strong demand for idols of turtles, fish and elephants. Buyers reportedly chose these items following 'Vastu' and astrological recommendations. Jewellers had stocked the idols in different weights to cater to customers with varying budgets.

Copper, bronze and brass gain ground

Utensil traders reported a growing preference for traditional metals such as copper, bronze and brass. Alongside conventional utensils, modern dinner and cutlery sets made from these metals also attracted buyers, indicating a shift beyond the usual preference for stainless steel.

+DHANTERAS BUSINESS ESTIMATE

Sector

Estimated business

Automobiles

Rs 400 crore

Gold, silver and jewellery

Rs 250 crore

Property

Rs 300 crore

Electronics and appliances

Rs 100 crore

Ready-made garments

Rs 10 crore

Utensils

Rs 5-6 crore

Dry-fruit gift boxes

Rs 5 crore

Total

Rs 1,070-1,071 crore

(Note: Figures are approximate market estimates. The automobile estimate includes bookings and deliveries.)