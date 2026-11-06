Indore Food Safety Crackdown Ahead Of Diwali! Suspected Adulterated Mawa Worth ₹1.20 Lakh Seized; 11 Food Samples Collected From Two Outlets

Indore Food Safety Crackdown Ahead Of Diwali! Suspected Adulterated Mawa Worth ₹1.20 Lakh Seized; 11 Food Samples Collected From Two Establishments | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety and Drug Administration controller Manoj Pushp conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday and directed action against adulteration. Officials subsequently inspected two establishments, collected 11 samples and seized suspected adulterated 'mawa' and sweetened 'mawa' worth Rs 1.20 lakh.

At Shri Dev Prem Milk Products in Agrawal Compound, Sukhliya-Khatipura, officials found milk being processed into 'paneer', 'ghee', 'mawa' and sweets. They flagged poor cleanliness, improper storage, missing workers' medical fitness certificates and unavailable pest-control and water-testing records.

Preliminary mobile laboratory tests indicated suspected adulteration. Five samples, including 'mawa', sweetened 'mawa', milk cake and starch, were collected. The stock was seized pending laboratory reports.

At Shri Ganesh Chips Bhandar in the Namkeen Cluster on Sanwer Road, officials destroyed rotten potatoes.

Cooking oil met prescribed standards in TPM meter testing. Six samples were collected: potato chips, potato 'lachha', chilli powder, 'amchur' powder, rock salt and black salt.

Pushp also reviewed operations with food safety officers and drug inspectors. He directed intensified inspections of traditional sweets, 'besan namkeen', chocolates and packaged foods ahead of Diwali.

Drug inspectors were instructed to act against illegal sales and misuse of abortion-related medicines and intoxicating drugs. Officials were directed to initiate FIR proceedings against firms involved in large-scale illegal medicine sales.

Further action will follow laboratory reports under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.