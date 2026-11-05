Indore Development Authority To Issue Notices To Lease Rent Defaulters, Warns Of Lease Cancellation Over Violations | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) will initiate action against leaseholders defaulting on lease rent and compounding fees, with notices to be issued immediately to recover outstanding dues.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by divisional commissioner and IDA chairman Bhaskar Lakhakar at the IDA office on Wednesday.

Lakhakar directed officials to issue notices to defaulters across all IDA schemes and inform leaseholders who have violated lease conditions about proposed cancellation proceedings as per rules.

The move aims to ensure recovery of pending dues within the stipulated timeframe.

He also directed officials to expedite the disposal of vacant properties and organise a property fair soon to accelerate sales.

Reviewing pending court cases, he instructed the legal department to maintain systematic records and regularly update case statuses. IDA CEO Sandeep Kerketta and senior officials attended the meeting.