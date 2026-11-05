 Indore Development Authority To Issue Notices To Lease Rent Defaulters, Warns Of Lease Cancellation Over Violations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Development Authority To Issue Notices To Lease Rent Defaulters, Warns Of Lease Cancellation Over Violations

Indore Development Authority To Issue Notices To Lease Rent Defaulters, Warns Of Lease Cancellation Over Violations

The Indore Development Authority will issue notices to leaseholders defaulting on rent and compounding fees. Chairman Bhaskar Lakhakar directed officials to recover outstanding dues and initiate cancellation proceedings against lease violations. The authority will also organise a property fair, accelerate vacant property sales and improve monitoring of pending court cases.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Indore Development Authority To Issue Notices To Lease Rent Defaulters, Warns Of Lease Cancellation Over Violations
Indore Development Authority To Issue Notices To Lease Rent Defaulters, Warns Of Lease Cancellation Over Violations | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) will initiate action against leaseholders defaulting on lease rent and compounding fees, with notices to be issued immediately to recover outstanding dues.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by divisional commissioner and IDA chairman Bhaskar Lakhakar at the IDA office on Wednesday.

Lakhakar directed officials to issue notices to defaulters across all IDA schemes and inform leaseholders who have violated lease conditions about proposed cancellation proceedings as per rules.

Read Also
RSS Executive Board Meeting Enters Second Day With Over 400 Delegates, Mohan Bhagwat And Dattatreya...
RSS Executive Board Meeting Enters Second Day With Over 400 Delegates, Mohan Bhagwat And Dattatreya...

The move aims to ensure recovery of pending dues within the stipulated timeframe.

He also directed officials to expedite the disposal of vacant properties and organise a property fair soon to accelerate sales.

Reviewing pending court cases, he instructed the legal department to maintain systematic records and regularly update case statuses. IDA CEO Sandeep Kerketta and senior officials attended the meeting.

Read Also
'We Delivered Our Promise Of Ram Mandir, Court Will Decide For Krishna Janmabhoomi,' RSS Leader...
'We Delivered Our Promise Of Ram Mandir, Court Will Decide For Krishna Janmabhoomi,' RSS Leader...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source