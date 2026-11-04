RSS Executive Board Meeting Enters Second Day With Over 400 Delegates, Mohan Bhagwat And Dattatreya Hosabale Attend In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The over 400 delegates, participating in the meeting of the All India Executive Board, continued the deliberations on hot issues on the second day of the meeting.

The three-day crucial meeting of the Board began at Daly College on Monday, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and deputy chief Dattatrey Hosabale and several other top RSS office-bearers across the country are participating.

The routine of the delegates is beginning right from early in the morning. The whole-day schedule is quite tight.

In view of the presence of the top RSS leaders, the state police have made tight security arrangements in and around Daly College.

Hosabale pays tribute to Basu

On the sidelines of a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, RSS 'Sarkaryavah' Hosabale paid tribute to Rajnarayan Basu, a pioneer freedom fighter.

In a statement, he said that during that period, several great figures made significant efforts to awaken national consciousness and articulate a clear vision of the nation's identity; among them, the name of Rajnarayan Basu stands at the forefront.

He worked tirelessly to awaken national consciousness among the educated class, fostering within them a sense of national pride and self-confidence. He firmly believed that the rise of any nation is impossible without these essential qualities.