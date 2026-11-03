Khategaon TI Dilip Puri Promised Children Diwali Shopping, Returned Home Wrapped In Tricolour In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who was killed after being run over by a truck carrying illicit liquor in Dewas district, had spent some memorable and peaceful moments with his wife, 11-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter at their Indore home just a day before the tragedy.

Puri’s family lives in 265, Omaxe City, Indore. He could visit his wife, son and daughter only occasionally owing to his police duties.

According to the security guard at his residence, Puri had visited home on Saturday and spent quality time with his family. However, he received a call regarding urgent work and returned to Khategaon that night. Before leaving, he told his children that he would return soon and take them shopping for Diwali.

On Sunday, his wife and children spoke to him over the phone, as they usually did, hoping he would visit Indore again soon. Little did they know that it would be their last conversation with him and that his next arrival home would be in a coffin, wrapped in the Tricolour.

The guard said Puri's visits to Indore were often brief, sometimes lasting only a few hours, a day or a night.

Wife’s heartbreaking words during farewell

After the post-mortem in Dewas, Puri’s body was brought to his residence in Indore at around 2 pm before being taken to his native village, Barmandal, in Dhar district for the last rites.

Family members, neighbours and several police officers who had worked with him in Indore gathered at the residence to pay their last respects. The body remained there for around 15 minutes. As his Tricolour-wrapped body arrived, his wife and children broke down in tears.

His wife, sobbing uncontrollably, repeatedly said, ‘2 baj gye hai aur aapne abhi tak khana nhi khaya hai.’

The heartbreaking moment was made even more poignant by the fact that the 'mehndi' she had applied on 'Karwa Chauth', praying for her husband's long life, had not even faded from her hands before he returned home wrapped in the Tricolour.

Former Dewas superintendent of police (SP) Puneet Gehlot became emotional while paying his last respects, as he had appointed Puri as the police station in-charge just two months ago.

Puri taught at school for two years before joining police

After completing his early education in the village, Dilip Puri graduated from Dhar College. Aspiring for government service, he worked as a teacher at a government school in Dotriya village, Badnawar tehsil, for nearly two years. However, he dreamed of joining the police and after rigorous preparation, he joined the police service in 2007.

Cop killed by truck carrying illicit liquor

Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who was killed after being run over by a truck carrying illicit liquor in Dewas district, had spent some memorable and peaceful moments with his wife, 11-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter at their Indore home just a day before the tragedy.

Puri’s family lives in 265, Omaxe City, Indore. He could visit his wife, son and daughter only occasionally owing to his police duties.

According to the security guard at his residence, Puri had visited home on Saturday and spent quality time with his family. However, he received a call regarding urgent work and returned to Khategaon that night. Before leaving, he told his children that he would return soon and take them shopping for Diwali.

On Sunday, his wife and children spoke to him over the phone, as they usually did, hoping he would visit Indore again soon. Little did they know that it would be their last conversation with him and that his next arrival home would be in a coffin, wrapped in the Tricolour.

The guard said Puri's visits to Indore were often brief, sometimes lasting only a few hours, a day or a night.

Wife’s heartbreaking words during farewell

After the post-mortem in Dewas, Puri’s body was brought to his residence in Indore at around 2 pm before being taken to his native village, Barmandal, in Dhar district for the last rites.

Family members, neighbours and several police officers who had worked with him in Indore gathered at the residence to pay their last respects. The body remained there for around 15 minutes. As his Tricolour-wrapped body arrived, his wife and children broke down in tears.

His wife, sobbing uncontrollably, repeatedly said, “2 baj gye hai aur aapne abhi tak khana nhi khaya hai.’

The heartbreaking moment was made even more poignant by the fact that the mehndi she had applied on Karwa Chauth, praying for her husband's long life, had not even faded from her hands before he returned home wrapped in the Tricolour.

Former Dewas SP Puneet Gehlot became emotional while paying his last respects, as he had appointed Puri as the police station in-charge just two months ago.

Puri taught at school for two years before joining police

After completing his early education in the village, Dilip Puri graduated from Dhar College. Aspiring for government service, he worked as a teacher at a government school in Dotriya village, Badnawar tehsil, for nearly two years.

However, he dreamed of joining the police and after rigorous preparation, he joined the police service in 2007.