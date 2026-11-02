Kailash Vijayvargiya Hails Madhya Pradesh's 70-Year Development Journey At 71st Foundation Day Celebrations In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh celebrated its 71st Foundation Day on Sunday with a district-level function at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Rajendra Nagar. Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, the chief guest, highlighted the state's transformation over seven decades.

“Madhya Pradesh was established on November 1, 1956, and I was born on May 13 the same year. The state and I are almost the same age. I have witnessed its transformation. There was a time when Madhya Pradesh was considered a backward state, but today it has made significant progress,” Vijayvargiya said.

He recalled studying in a school without doors and windows, where students had to clean the premises every morning. Highlighting development, he said the state had built over one lakh kilometres of roads, while the government aimed to expand irrigation coverage to one crore hectares.

Three farmers receive awards

Three farmers were honoured under the 'Kisan Kalyan Swabhiman Parv Vision-2026' initiative following a lottery. Jitendra Maurya of Bachhauda village received a certificate for a tractor worth ?7.26 lakh, Gopal Singh Choudhary of Karadiya village for a Bullet motorcycle worth ?1.68 lakh, and Shailendra Singh of Nainod village for an e-scooty worth ?1.20 lakh.

Student Atharva Sahe received a certificate for a ?1 lakh scholarship under the 'Shri Krishna Medhavi Chhatra Yojana'. The event also featured cultural performances and an exhibition of government schemes.